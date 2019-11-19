Annesley community group's fears over welfare site sale

A residents’ group has raised concerns about the future of a former Annesley welfare site after the land was sold off by developers.

Plans to build 44 homes, one flat and a sports pitch at Annesley Miners Welfare, on Derby Road were formally approved by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee earlier this month.

Campaigner John Nurse, of Derby Road, on the route near the welfare.

However, just weeks after the plans were approved, the site off the A611 was formally put up for sale – despite the plans for houses on the site being approved by councillors.

The A611 Safety and Traffic Action Group – Stag – which opposed the plans from the start, has hit out at the sale, suggesting the proposed developer was “nothing of the sort” and was looking for “huge profit”.

John Nurse, on behalf of the group, said: “During the planning process, the council made a big play about having worked with the proposed developer to get ‘the best deal for residents’.

“It has turned out since that the ‘proposed developer’ was nothing of the sort, but merely a speculator.

“As soon as planning permission was granted the site was put up for sale, no doubt at a huge profit.”

The group had previously raised concerns about the proposals, saying it would be a “traffic disaster” on the already busy road near Junction 27 of the M1.

And following its approval, Mr Nurse said: “The existing welfare building is an eyesore.

“What is in the best interests of residents is for the building to be demolished and carted away.

“However, the site should then be secured and left as an open space until such time as the infrastructure can cope with more housing in the area, and a bypass has been provided to relieve the congestion and take the through traffic away from the residential area.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Planning permission runs with the land, not the owners, so everything agreed in the plans, including Section 106 money – contributions from the developer towards the local community – will still be in place even if the land changes ownership.”