Angry neighbours blast 'nightmare' scheme for new houses -- latest Ashfield plans

Annoyed neighbours have lodged formal objections against a “nightmare” plan to build three new houses on a street in Huthwaite.

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for one detached three-bedroom home and two semi-detached three-bedroom properties on a vacant plot of land at the top of King Street.

But both Andrew Stimpson and Daniel Stonham, who live on the street, have posted their opposition on the council’s website, claiming the houses would cause construction pollution, lead to parking chaos and restrict their sunlight.

Mr Stonham said: “King Street does not have the infrastructure to add three more houses to it.

King Street in Huthwaite, where some residents are objecting to a plan to build three new houses. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"It is a dead-end, no-through road, and it’s hard enough for cars to turn around. Extra vehicles on the street would make it near-impossible.

"Parking on King Street is a difficult task now. Adding extra vehicles would make it a nightmare.

"Heavy articulated vehicles squeezing up and down the street would also cause unnecessary noise pollution and bring mud and dirt on the street.

"And the proposed properties would block out sunlight to my property and those of neighbours.”

The company behind the scheme is Cairns Heritage Homes, of Loughborough, whose agent is CBP Architects Ltd, of Nottingham.

Planning papers reveal that work started on the new houses in September 2023 after permission was granted by the council. But “a technicality” meant that a fresh, retrospective application had to be made.

Mr Stonham said the building work “had been a nightmare from the get-go”, disturbing residents from “very early in the morning”. He accused construction workers of "having no respect for people’s property and vehicles”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Sunday, July 13.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

32 Brook Street, Sutton – change of use from commercial (Beauty Rooms salon) to residential (two-bedroom bungalow).

55A Main Road, Kirkby – change of use from residential to office and meeting space for Nottinghamshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (WIs).

19 Anslow Avenue, Sutton – application for lawful development certificate for proposed development, namely conversion of garage to living space.

77 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood – detached garage.

Land west of Fisher Close, Sutton – vehicle access.

185 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall – vehicle access and hard-standing.

The Watermill, Kingfisher Way, Sutton – roof-mounted solar panels.

Wansley Hall Tithe Barn, Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood – listed building consent for construction of outbuilding, comprising garage, car port and storage at front.

Land at junction of Newark Road and Coxmoor Road, Sutton – reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale after outline approval was granted for the construction of up to 300 dwellings.

Farmwell Lane, Sutton – construction of new commercial building.

3 Victoria Street, Selston – single-storey rear extension.

12 Forge Mill Grove, Hucknall – single-storey extension at front, and single-storey extension at side and rear.

8 Lathkill Drive, Selston – application for lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension.

211 Alfreton Road, Sutton – application for approval of details relating to management and maintenance of streets and drainage with regard to planning permission already granted.

Flat 1, Portland Arms, Annesley Road, Hucknall – application for approval of details relating to noise mitigation measures with regard to planning permission already granted.