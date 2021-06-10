Amendments to Mansfield's 32-home Sheepbridge Lane development given the green light

Walker Homes was granted planning permission for the development in January, which would see a brown field site, last used to store lorry trailers, transformed into a new estate that will ‘respect the design character of the surrounding area’.

They have now been given additional permission to make amendments to some of the properties and to erect an electrical substation on the development.

The development site in Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield

Developers intend to create ‘a series of street types that have different functions and design characteristics’, a design and access statement issued by Ollerton-based architects Jackson Design Associates.

The design also proposes:

• To ensure that streets and routes are safe, direct and well connected to deliver a legible environment;

• To establish active and animated street frontages with an attractive public realm that is well overlooked by the new residents;

• To ensure that all users (pedestrians, cyclists, car users) can move safely, and calmly, through the development with particular emphasis on non-car-users and less mobile people;

• To reduce vehicle speed within the layout by using established urban design methods;

• To provide a safe means of access into the development for all users;

• To design the street layout so that it relates to the site’s landform characteristics and provides appropriate access, levels and gradients for streets and plot design.

The 1.67ha site does not have any designated heritage assets located within its boundaries, the report states, but is in close proximity to a number of grade-listed buildings and structures, along with two local nature reserves.

Now, developers have gone back to Mansfield District Council to ask for amendments to the designs.

The authority has given them permission to alter the style of two properties on the development – from dormer to regular bungalows, to add a garage to one of the houses, and to make boundary alterations to another.

They have also been given permission to erect an electrical substation on the site, to ensure the proposed homes can be provided for in terms of mains supply.

A report states: “Given the fairly constrained development site and layout, there is little opportunity to position the sub-station where it will not adversely impact upon the amenity of the future occupiers of the dwellings.

“Whilst the proposed siting is reasonably conspicuous, at the head of the main access road and adjacent to the proposed footpath link into the park, the sub-station is to be constructed of match facing bricks and roofing tiles as dwellings on the site. It will also benefit from a significant backdrop of mature landscaping trees and hedgerows and also have roadside tree planting in front.”

Being of a good design and sympathetic materials, the visual impact is not considered to be significant and/or detrimental to the visual amenities of the street scene or wider development nor will it adversely affect the amenities of the neighbouring dwellings.

“The substation is an operational necessity for the proposed development and with a requirement to be positioned close to the road frontage for ease of access/maintenance, has been located in the optimum position on the site.

“No amenity are harmed by the proposal.”