Alternative plans for fixing Nottinghamshire's roads called ‘nonsense’ as £72m approved by council

Nottinghamshire Council plans to spend more than £72m on fixing county roads over the next 12 months – including extra money from the new East Midlands mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative-led authority held its first full council meeting in its new Oak House headquarters building in Hucknall on March 20.

Councillors heard of the money going towards road maintenance and repairs in the financial year – the 12 months beginning in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment, announced around £72.7m in total will go towards fixing the county’s roads over the period.

Nottinghamshire Council is planning to spend more than £70m on fixing the county's roads. Photo: Submitted

Part of this, and after a successful bid, comes from a £15.2m award from East Midlands mayor Claire Ward (Lab) via the East Midlands Combined Authority (EMCCA) which will help to begin addressing a backlog of road repairs repairs.

It also includes EMCCA’s basic allocation for Nottinghamshire – the money the council would have been given by the Government regardless of EMCCA’s existence – which is £29.5m.

Opposition leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) put forward an amendment on how highways money should be spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It asked for £16.5m of the £72.7m to go towards a ‘member-led highways scheme’ which would see each councillor receiving £250,000 to target road works needed in their individual areas.

Coun Zadrozny said: “This funding risks vanishing into the great Nottinghamshire tarmac abyss, where decisions are made in committee rooms far removed from the people who actually have to dodge the potholes every day.”

CounKane Oliver (Ind), supporting the amendment, added: “Our pavements are trip hazards, our drainage is a joke and road repairs are too often dictated by political convenience rather than community needs.”

But Coun Sam Smith (Con), council leader, called the opposition’s proposals and comments ‘nonsense’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The principle of the amendment is a good one – one that already exists.

"Members’ priorities already form part of the capital programme, we get in touch with our highways manager and we get it done.

“What about roads that are across divisions, one councillor responsible for half, another responsible for the other half, one councillor has money left in their pot, the other councillor has spent it on something else – complete and utter nonsense.”

Coun Ben Bradley (Con) said: “Members have spoken about being back of the queue for highways funding – if everyone is back of the queue then there is no queue is there?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that money had been invested in Hucknall’s high street and access roads.

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, said: “To say the Ashfield Independents successfully gave us this funding on their own is just daft.

“This is money from a Labour Government to give to a Labour Mayor to pass on to us.”

She added that money for roads ‘needs to be a strategically planned allocation of funds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amendment was struck down with 14 votes for and 46 against.

Around £7.5m of the EMCCA money will contribute towards A614/A6097 corridor improvements, between Ollerton and Lowdham, aiming to reduce congestion, with around £5.5m going towards bus service improvements.