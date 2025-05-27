Affordable houses lined up for site of former care home -- latest Mansfield plans

A fresh plan for more than 30 affordable properties on the site of a former care home has been received by Mansfield District Council.

The vacant land, which spans two acres to the west of Balmoral Drive, close to Chesterfield Road South, is earmarked for housing in the Mansfield Local Plan.

A scheme has been in the pipeline since 2015, only for legal wrangles to get in the way of progress.

But now a concrete proposal for 34 homes – 20 two-bedroom houses, ten three-bedroom houses and four two-bedroom bungalows – is on the table.

An overhead shot of the land to the west of Balmoral Drive in Mansfield that has been earmarked for housing. (PHOTO BY: Bowsall Developments Ltd)

It is the result of a new partnership between Bowsall Developments Ltd, based in Salford, and housing provider Futures Homescape Ltd, based in Castle Donington.

Futures is an experienced, not-for-profit organisation that provides affordable homes across the East Midlands. It currently has a stock base of more than 10,300 properties.

The Balmoral Drive site, which is in a predominantly residential area, used to be occupied by the Balmoral Lodge residential care home. Now it is largely overgrown with trees, hedges, vegetation and grassland, and has areas of hard-standing.

The applicants’ agent is Hourigan Planning, of Manchester, which has compiled a detailed planning statement for the council.

Balmoral Drive in Mansfield, where a site has been identified for 34 new, affordable homes. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps).

The statement says the properties would be “sensitively designed in a good-quality environment”. All would be available for social rent as part of an arrangement managed and wholly supported by Futures.

Hourigan accepts that many trees and hedges would have to be felled to make way for the new housing, describing that as “unavoidable”. But a total of 64 new trees, 134 metres of hedges, shrubs, a wildflower meadow and grassland would all be planted in their place.

All landscaping and gardens would be managed by Futures, while a total of 69 car parking spaces and 68 cycle spaces would also be provided.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme with a view to making a decision or recommendation by the deadline date of Monday, August 18.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Woodside Farm Stables, Helmsley Road, Rainworth – change of use from horse grazing paddock to dog exercise paddock, including replacement fence and gates.

14 New Park Lane, Mansfield – installation of front and rear dormer to existing roof.

Trinity Methodist Church, Clipstone Road West, Forest Town – discharge of conditions relating to parking, turning and servicing areas, cycle storage and electric-vehicle (EV) charging, with regard to a planning application for a change of use from church to business and office use.

Oakdale House, 3 Oakdale Road, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension, front porch extension, conversion of existing garage into lounge, and first-floor rear extension.

Moot Hall, 22-24 Market Place, Mansfield – listed building consent for removal of chimney, and work to slate roof with localised rebuilding and repairs to stonework.

66 Wheatfield Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse – loft conversion incorporating dormer to side and installation of windows to side.

52 Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – removal of tree within conservation area.

Nettleworth Manor, Leeming Lane North, Mansfield – single-storey front and rear extension

74 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – demolition of existing garage, utility room and WC, and construction of two-storey and single-storey extensions at side.

Interested residents can post comments on the council’s website about any of the above plans.