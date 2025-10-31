Banners like these are being installed across the county. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
7 Broxtowe locations where county council wants to install banners and flags

By John Smith
Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:29 GMT
Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council has announced details to install flags and banners at 82 site around the county.

This includes seven Broxtowe locations, including Eastwood and Giltbrook.

The council has come under fire for the reported cost of the scheme of around £75,000.

But council leader Coun Mick Barton (Ref), writing in his column in your Advertiser, justified the move and said it was about far more than just flags.

He said: “I want to be totally clear on the reasoning behind the banners and the plan for them moving forward.

"Yes, initially, there will be union banners in the aluminium frames being erected.

"This I wholeheartedly support, as I feel it brings communities together, promotes civic pride and unites the country.

“The money that has been spent on the banners was found through savings and has not been taken out of any other pot or put any services at risk.

“The aluminium frames being erected will replace the old ones and will last for many years to come.

"They will hold a host of banners for all manner of occasions, for example, up and coming events such as, Remembrance Day and Nottinghamshire Day, along with promotion of all key aspects of the new Nottinghamshire Plan.”

These are the Broxtowe locations where new street furniture for banners is set to be installed.

Derby Road in Eastwood is one of the locations.

1. Eastwood - Derby Road

Derby Road in Eastwood is one of the locations. Photo: Google

Banners will be installed along the Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass from Giltbrook.

2. Giltbrook - Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass

Banners will be installed along the Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass from Giltbrook. Photo: Google

Nottingham Road in Giltbrook, near Ikea.

3. Giltbrook - Nottingham Road

Nottingham Road in Giltbrook, near Ikea. Photo: Google

A610 in Nuthall behind the Spar store.

4. Nuthall - A610

A610 in Nuthall behind the Spar store. Photo: Google

