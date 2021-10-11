Police warning over spate of playground fires in Shirebrook
Police are urging parents to talk to children about the dangers of fire following a spate of blazes in a Shirebrook playground.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:00 pm
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood team said a ‘small number of young people’ had been setting small fires in and around the Olive Avenue play area.
They said: “We ask parents in the area to take the time to explain the dangers of this to your children, the negative impact it has on the community and the consequences should they continue.”
