Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a theft of machinery and tools.

The offenders broke into LPM Plant Hire and Sales Ltd in Maun Way, Boughton, before removing machinery and tools from a building. They put the stolen items into a white van before driving off.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

It happened between 6.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday, August 14.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 824 of 14 August 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.