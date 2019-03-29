Police 'very concerned' for 15-year-old girl's wellbeing who is missing from Mansfield

Police are "very concerned" for the wellbeing of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Mansfield.

Macie Pagani was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Thursday, March 29.

Macie Pagani

Macie is described as slim build, 5ft 4 tall, has shoulder length dark brown straight hair, has a pale complexion and brown eyes – Macie’s current clothing is unknown.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Missing Persons Team, said: “We only appeal for the public's help in finding missing people when we are very concerned

for their wellbeing and need to urgently find them.

“Sometimes people go missing more than once - even a number of times in quick succession. If we appeal a number of times to find people we are just as concerned each time and it is no less important that we find them as soon as possible.

“We greatly appreciate the help people give us in finding people by sharing our social media posts and would reiterate that the only reason they are seeing these posts - no matter how many times they appear - is because we are extremely worried about them.”

If you have seen Macie or know where she might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 863 of 29 March 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.