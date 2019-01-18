Police ticket drivers on Notts street after residents voice concerns

Police have ticketed speeding motorists on a Nottinghamshire road after residents voiced their concerns.

Sherwood Police conducted vehicle speed checks on Lower Kirklington Road, Southwell with a hand held speed gun.

During the hour-and-a-half they were there two drivers were issued with a ticket for exceeding the 30mph speed limit and a number of drivers were stopped and spoken with and advice given.

A police spokesman said: "In the main motorists were adhering to the speed limit which was encouraging to see, as promoting road safety is our ultimate goal, especially around that time of the day when schoolchildren are in that area making their way home. More checks will be carried out in the near future."

They issued tickets on Thursday, January 17.