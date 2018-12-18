Police take action on Coxmoor estate

Police officers were out in force last week for a “day of action” across an estate.

Police community support officers and council wardens were visible across the Coxmoor Estate last Wednesday (November 12), and they were joined by Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

Coun Zadrozny said the council is “committed” to tackling issues on the estate.

Coun Zadrozny said: “The Council remains committed to tackling the ongoing issues on Coxmoor.

“Through continued partnership working with the Police and other agencies, improvements have already been made with plans in place for other initiatives and further days of action in the area.”

Officers spoke to residents about problems in the area and what they can do to help improvelife on the estate.

Housing Officers conducted inspections at five properties , and police officers visited a number of addresses in connection to ongoing enquiries regarding a known ‘troublemaker’ in the area.

During the day, three properties were identified as having excess waste outside, one property was found to have a by-passed electric meter, and police officers visited 13 addresses known to be frequented by a criminal who was subsequently arrested over the weekend.

A council spokesman said the day was a ‘postive step’ toward improving area that is the subject of significant anti-social behaviour, and helping police with enquiries.