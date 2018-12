Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the car near J27 of the M1 yesterday (December 24).

The unit tweeted: "Last minute trolley dashes today. The four occupants of this car did three of them.

"Took it a step further and completely cut out the checkout stage.

"Over £1000 of stolen meat, toys and clothes.

"Merry Christmas, enjoy the microwaved all day breakfast in the cells."