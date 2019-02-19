Police seize vehicles for having no tax or insurance in Rainworth

Police officers have been patrolling Rainworth to check vehicles and speak to residents.

A post on the Sherwood Police: Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Lowdham, Southwell and villages Facebook page said: "Numerous vehicles have been checked and people spoken to. As expected the majority of vehicles are correctly registered, taxed and insured.

Police car

"Two vehicles have been seized for not being taxed. One vehicle had no tax, no insurance, no MOT and wasn't correctly registered.

"Drivers have been advised regarding speeding and local groups of kids have been spoken to.

"We have had some lovely comments and conversations with local residents whilst on patrol.

"Stay vigilant, report anything suspicious."