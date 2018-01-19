Police reappeal for witnesses to arson and burglary

Police investigating a burglary and arson at an address in Sutton-in-Ashfield are re-appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The Fire Service was called to the house in Dalestorth Road at about 4.40am on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Upon attendance, officers found that the house had also been broken into.

It is believed that the incident occurred between 2.30am and 4.30am.

An investigation is underway as it is believed that the fire was started deliberately. Officers have spoken to 30-year-old in connection with this incident. They are no longer a subject of the enquiry and we are still seeking anyone with information to come forward.

The elderly occupants were not home at the time of the fire which caused extensive damage to the property.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 73 of October 3, 2017.