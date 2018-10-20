Police officers talk to college students in Mansfield and Kirkby about drink, drugs and violence

Officers have spoken to about 800 students over the past couple of weeks talking about the dangers of drink and drugs.

Police Sergeant Carl Holland and Police Constable Tony Chambers visited Vision West Nottinghamshire College sites in Mansfield and Kirkby where they spoke about both the addiction and side effects side of things as well as the link with serious violence including weapons and scenarios like ‘one punch can kill.’

Both officers have a wealth of experience and related their presentations with real life examples.

The college has thanked the officers and provided positive feedback around the tutorials being very engaging, providing information the students have never thought about before, opening their eyes up to the sinister side of drug taking and telling us how well the students received the information with conversation spreading into the classrooms afterwards.

PS Holland said: "We’re really trying to educate people from a young age so they can be fully informed about that the decisions they may or may not be about to make and know the consequences.

"There are real dangers when it comes to taking any drug, and then going onto mixing it with drink and we see it time and time again - people ruining their lives, ending up on the streets or in prison through addiction or even ending up in hospital or worse.

We just wanted to do things a bit differently for the students as we all know presentations can be boring especially when you’re telling people not to do something."