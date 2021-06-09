Police name motorcyclist killed in A60 crash in Nottinghamshire

Nathan Ashworth was fatally injured as he was travelling along the A60, between the A614 junction and Burnt Stump Hill, at around 3.15pm on Monday.

He suffered serious injuries and – despite the best efforts of medics – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Ashworth was fatally injured at around 3.15pm as he was travelling along the A60, between the A614 junction and Burnt Stump Hill, on Monday.

The road remained closed until around 5am the following day while investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and – as with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured – we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

"This was a tragic loss of a life and our thoughts are with his family.

"If you witnessed this incident or saw a motorcycle travelling along the road immediately before the collision please contact 101 quoting incident 457 of 8 June 2021. Also please make contact if you have dash cam or head cam footage."