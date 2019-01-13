Police launch CCTV appeal after RAF badge stolen from Kirkby charity shop

Ashfield police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident on October 31.

A male stole a number of items from the Samaritans charity shop on Kingsway, in Kirkby.

One of the items was an RAF badge from someone who has served in the RAF and donated it for the window display for Remembrance Day.

Police are now appealing for the public's help to identify this person who may be involved in this crime.

In a statement on social media, a spokesman said: "Other methods have been exhausted at this stage."

Information can be reported to the police via 101 or contact the officer in the case: PCSO 4912 Sarah Keightley.

You can also call Crimetoppers anonymously 0800 555 111 quoting crime number 18000526745.