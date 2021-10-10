Officers found water flowing into the woman's vehicle, and said she was unable to move her car without assistance.

Responding to the incident in Eakring Road earlier this week, police used a Land Rover to pull the woman's Hyundai i10 from the "muddy terrain".

Police have issued a safety warning, saying the reason most people get stuck in the road is because they follow their Sat-Nav "without taking into consideration the harshness of the road".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Mansfield District Police

PC Pete Gardiner, from the Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We therefore plead with motorists to ensure that they consider where their sat-navs are taking them and to avoid using the off-road section of Eakring Road.

"This incident required a number of police resources, which we would like to avoid in the future."

An officer added: "There is also a potential financial cost for any damage caused as well as the police time used at the scene."

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.