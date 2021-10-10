Police issue sat-nav warning after rescuing driver in Mansfield
Police rescued a woman whose car became stranded in water in Mansfield.
Officers found water flowing into the woman's vehicle, and said she was unable to move her car without assistance.
Responding to the incident in Eakring Road earlier this week, police used a Land Rover to pull the woman's Hyundai i10 from the "muddy terrain".
Police have issued a safety warning, saying the reason most people get stuck in the road is because they follow their Sat-Nav "without taking into consideration the harshness of the road".
PC Pete Gardiner, from the Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We therefore plead with motorists to ensure that they consider where their sat-navs are taking them and to avoid using the off-road section of Eakring Road.
"This incident required a number of police resources, which we would like to avoid in the future."
An officer added: "There is also a potential financial cost for any damage caused as well as the police time used at the scene."