Police investigate after man 'hit by dustbin lorry' in Mansfield

Mansfield District Council says it is cooperating with police after a 22-year-old man was "hit by a dustbin lorry".

Harry Cater, from Ravenshead, claims he "could not walk" after he was knocked to the floor when the rear end of the lorry hit him as it was turning a corner on Commercial Gate in Mansfield.

He says he suffered bruises to his head, hip, ribs and arms after the incident.

Mike Robinson, director of economic growth at the council, said: “Mansfield District Council will cooperate with the police to fully investigate the alleged incident. We take safety very seriously and would like to assure the public that our professional drivers are trained to a high standard.”

Nottinghamshire Police says it is investigating the incident after receiving a report that a man was knocked over by the rear end of a lorry in Mansfield.

A police spokeswoman said: "It happened in Commercial Gate at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 14).

"The man suffered minor injuries. If you saw anything or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 433 of 14 August."