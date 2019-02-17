Police hunt thieves who raided Kirkby pub

Police are investigating a burglary at Wetherspoons in Kirkby in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to a burglary on Diamond Avenue at 3.55am today (Sunday February 17).

Police are investigation after a child was taken to hospital

A police spokesman said: “Officers swiftly arrived on the scene and the suspects fled, possibly in a silver car.

“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have information.”

Call 101 quoting incident 182 of 17th February.

The pub was closed as officers carried out investigations and opened at 1pm.

More when we have it.