Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for any information about anti-social behaviour at the Tesco supermarket in Ollerton.

The incident of criminal damage occurred at the store on March 8, at 8.20pm.

Police hunt teenagers that damaged Ollerton Tesco trolley bays

A group of eight teenagers caused damage to the trolley bays before running away from staff who tried to obtain their details.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police on 101 and quote incident number 814-08032019 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Nottinghamshire police spokesman said: "We have received several complaints of anti social behaviour at Tesco and we will deal with these reports robustly.

"Please help the police in preventing ASB incidents by challenging your children's behaviour before they go out."