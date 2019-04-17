Police hit out at 'act of stupidity' by youths in Southwell

Police have slammed an 'act of stupidity' by a group of youths in Southwell

Officers said approximately six young people were seen leaving the wooded area at the bottom of Bishops Drive on Sunday afternoon after starting a fire.

Picture posted on the Sherwood Police Facebook page.

In a statement on Facebook, Sherwood Police said: "The fire became out of control, reaching and burning branches six feet above the ground.

"The fire service was called to attend along with the local police team.

"It was quickly brought under control.

"Beer bottles and other rubbish have been left in situe.

"Whoever you are, you are destroying the habitat of local wildlife and rare plants.

"This act of stupidity not only damages woodland areas but is also a drain on the emergency services.

"You will be prosecuted if caught."