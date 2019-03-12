Police helicopter deployed in search for missing Mansfield woman Yvette

Nottinghamshire Police's helicopter has been deployed in the search for missing Mansfield woman Yvette

The helicopter was seen circling the area over Oak Tree, Southwell Road West and the Bellamy Road Industrial Estate at about 3.30pm today (March 12).

Yvette Whiteside.

Officers are extremely concerned for the 42-year-old's safety, after she was reported missing from the Mansfield area this morning.

Yvette is described as slim build, 5ft 2 inches tall and has curly bright red hair.

Yvette was last seen wearing a black hat with pom pom, brown jacket with fur, blue jeans and Ugg boots.

If you have seen Yvette or know where she might be, please call police on 999, quoting incident number 263 of March 12.



