Police have linked ram raids

Officers are linking four incidents, one of which was in Sherwood, where a vehicle has been used to gain entry to businesses.

It’s believed a silver transit van was used in all four incidents.

It rammed into a workshop in Mansfield Street, Sherwood at around 7.20pm on Sunday and a cross bike was taken.

Then at around 5.30am the following day, it reversed into three separate units in Park Road in Calverton. A motorhome and motorbikes were taken. One of the bikes is a distinctive specialist race bike.

Three men wearing dark clothing were seen in the van.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area around the time it happened or have any information that could help, please call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 56 of January 15.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.