Police find cannabis haul in Mansfield area

Mansfield Police in the Forest Town, Woodhouse, Berry Hill and surrounding areas have released pictures of a cannabis grow seized this week.

On their Facebook page a spokesman said: “Local beat team have been conducting warrants this week, acting on intelligence given to us by members of the public.

“Here are images of a cannabis grow that has now been dealt with by members of The Beat Team and The Cannabis Dismantling Team.

“Some of the properties have been seen to have electricity abstracted which could be a potential fire risk.”

If you have suspicions of a property being used to cultivate cannabis call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555