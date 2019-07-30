Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Nottinghamshire man

Police say they are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a missing Nottinghamshire man.

James Lund, 32, was reported missing from the Carlton area of Nottingham today at about 1am.

James is described as a white male, 509 tall, of medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper and black jeans. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Officers believe that James could have access to a 67 plated grey 5 door Vauxhall Astra, similar to the vehicle shown below.

Call police on 101 and quote incident 409 of 30/07/2019.