Police discover 'mamba' at Sutton address

Police executing a drug warrant this morning (March 5) have recovered what they believe to be former legal high mamba.

The local Neighbourhood Team for Sutton carried out the warrant in the Brookhill Court area.

A spokesman for the team said that three people have been interviewed in relation to the matter.

The team warned they are set to conduct further warrants throughout the area.

They appealed for the public's support, and that the public forwarding information to them is essential for them to approach the courts for a warrant.

Anyone with information around drug dealing in the area can contact police on 101 or email the local neighbourhood team at ashfieldNPT@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk alternatively you can contact crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.