Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of 25-year-old Tommy Weir, after he went missing from the Oak Tree Lane area of Mansfield on Friday (Novmber 1).

Tommy is described as a white man who is 5ft 10ins tall, with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey reflective Trespass coat and black jogging bottoms.

If you think you have seen Tommy call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 842 of 1 November 2019.