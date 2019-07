Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Sutton.

Connor Cooper, 17, was reported missing from the Sutton area at about 9.30am on July 9.

Connor is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 11ins tall. He is described as having short curly dark brown hair. His current clothing is not known.

If you have seen Connor or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 896 of July 9, 2019.