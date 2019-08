Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Warsop man.

Tim Speed, 52, was reported missing from the Warsop area at about 11.30am on Monday.

Tim is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, medium build and wears glasses. He is described as having short mousy hair and was last seen wearing a grey/cream shirt and dark grey jeans.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 616 of August 12, 2019.