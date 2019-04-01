Police concerned for safety of missing Sutton man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Sutton man.

Sean Mason, 42, was reported missing from the Sutton area at about 3:30am today.

Sean is white, of slim build, is around 5ft 9 ins tall and has short brown hair.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "We have no description of clothing and believe that he may have left on his pedal cycle."

If you have seen Sean or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 51 of 1st April 2019.