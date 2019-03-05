Police concerned for safety of missing Ollerton teen

An Ollerton teenager has gone missing.

Police are concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Courtney Payne, who was reported missing at arond 10pm on Sunday.

Courtney is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6in tall. She is described as having long, mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black jogging bottoms and white Nike 97 trainers.

She has links to Nottingham and may be around the Lady Bay or West Bridgeford areas.

If you have seen Courtney or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 793 of March 3.