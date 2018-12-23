Police concerned for safety of missing Mansfield man

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Mansfield man.

Philip Pearce, 35, was reported missing from the Kings Mill area of Mansfield on Tuesday, December 18.

Mr Pearce is 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with a shaven head. He was last seen wearing a green padded jacket with a fur lined hood, dark coloured bottoms and trainers.

If you see him or have any information that could help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 592 of 18 December. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.