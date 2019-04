Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 13-year-old boy from Mansfield.

Timo Hoyland was reported missing from the Mansfield area at about 11:45pm last night.

Timo is white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6 ins tall. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and red Samworth PE top and white jogging bottoms

If you have seen Timo or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 891of 31st March 2019