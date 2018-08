Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Macie Pagani went missing from the Selston area at about 7.15pm yesterday.

Macie is white, of a slim build with brown hair which is dip-dyed a faded purple colour. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a brown fur collar, a black flowery crop top, blue ripped jeans and grey and black Nike trainers.

If you see Macie or have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident 896 of 13 August.