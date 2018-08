Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Sutton woman.

Leanne Greasley, 36, was reported missing from the Sutton area on Sunday, July 29.

Leanne is white and is described as slim build, 5ft tall, has long brown straight hair .

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 204 of 29 July 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.