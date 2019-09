Police are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Sutton.

Andrezej Strzelecki disappeared from Young Crescent at 6pm on Friday

Andrezej Strzelecki.

He is described as bald and of medium build.

He was wearing black trousers and a black jacket when he went missing.

If you have any information or see him, please call police on 101 and quote incident number 41 of September 7.

