Police concerned for man with 'Kelly' neck tattoo who is missing from Sutton

Notts Police are asking for help finding a man missing from Sutton after voicing concerns for his safety.

30-year-old Leigh Baggaley was reported missing today, November 12.

Leigh Baggaley

Leigh is described as medium build, 6ft 1 tall, dark brown hair, the name Kelly tattooed on the side of his neck, a cross tattooed on the back of his neck and was last seen wearing a black coat, dark coloured jeans.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Leigh or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0017 of 12 November 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."