Police concerned for 52-year-old man missing from Mansfield

Officers are concerned for the safety of a 52 year old man after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire on 8 January 8 at around 12 0’ clock midday.

Craig Ramskill is white, 5ft 7” tall, medium build with short greying hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue trainers.

If you have seen Craig or know where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 288 of 8 January 2018