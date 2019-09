A teenage girl was taken to hospital after a crash near Ashfield School, police have said this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on Tuesday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson told Chad: "Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a 16-year-old girl at the entrance to Ashfield School on Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

"The girl was taken to hospital with a head injury and was subsequently discharged having sustained minor injuries."