Police close Rainworth road after 'serious collision' involving cyclist

A cyclist has been take to hospital with "potentially life-threatening injuries" after a serious collision in Rainworth.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 5.30pm on Monday November 11, to the report of the collision involving a car and a cyclist.

The B6020 Kirklington Road at Rainworth was closed in both directions between South Avenue and Southwell Road East while emergency services respond to the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Officers remain at the scene alongside colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who have conveyed the cyclist to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 685 of 11 November 2019."