Police chief loves awards that are the chance to properly thank unsung heroes

One of the things I love about this job is hearing about everyday acts of courage and bravery that have made a real difference, writes Paddy Tipping, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

Quite often, these acts never hit the headlines or receive any public recognition.

Paddy Tipping, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire

Occasionally, however, I am in put in the privileged position of changing that and ensuring unsung these heroes receive the recognition they richly deserve.

Next week, the annual Nottingham-shire Police Awards take place which will recognise the outstanding efforts of officers, staff, volunteers and members of the community.

I will also present two of my own awards during the evening, the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Partnerships Award and Community Safety Award.

These awards celebrate the efforts of individuals and teams who have made a difference to their communities and have gone above and beyond to ensure people, particularly those who may be more vulnerable than others, stay safe.

Later this month, it is also the Heroes of Nottinghamshire Awards which have similar goals of honouring dedicated community champions and volunteers and highlighting their achievements.

Ordinary people can and do play a vital part in the health and wellbeing of our communities.

Our emergency services workers couldn’t do the job they do without the support of these people.

I’m proud so many people care about their community enough to want to help.

I am deeply grateful for the efforts of our dedicated emergency workers and community heroes.

We must remember how privileged we are to have a 24/7 emergency response and people willing to run into danger without a second thought of their own safety.