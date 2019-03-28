Police attend Mansfield MP Ben Bradley's constituency office after threatening phone calls

Nottinghamshire police have attended the office of Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley today (March 28), after a series of threatening phone calls.

The office, on Church Street, was the target of threatening voicemail messages.

The office, on Church Street, was the target of threatening voicemail messages.

On social media, Mr Bradley said: "Whatever your views on anything in politics, threats to harm my staff or myself are never acceptable and will always be reported to authorities."

Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted.

READ MORE: Mansfield MP Ben Bradley tells TV's Krishnan Guru-Murthy to 'grow up' in Brexit row

READ MORE: Ben Bradley reselected as Conservative election candidate