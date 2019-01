Nottinghamshire Police was called to assist at the scene of a light aircraft crash at the isolated airfield of Nottingham City Airport, Tollerton, just before 10.15am today, Wednesday January 30.

Two people were injured in the crash but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or altering.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the incident, which will be investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.