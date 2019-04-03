Police arrest three people on suspicion of drink-driving in Mansfield

Three people were arrested as part of a crackdown on drink-driving in Mansfield.

Police also seized two vehicles and 14 other motorists were given advice relating to driving without a seatbelt, driving while using a mobile phone, driving with excess speed or driving with excess alcohol.

Police in Mansfield arrested three people as part of a crackdown on drink-driving. Stock image.

The two vehicles were seized due to not having any insurance.

A total of 11 breath tests were carried out.

The action by police was carried out recently as part of a drink-drive safety campaign.

Mansfield Police said: "We aim to keep Mansfield town centre a safe place for everyone to enjoy."