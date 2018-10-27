Police arrest driver of stolen Ilkeston JCB after pursuit near Selston

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Police staged a joint pursuit of a stolen JCB last night.

The telehandler vehicle was stolen in the Ilkeston area, and eventually stopped near Selston at around 11pm.

Officers used police dogs to help apprehend the driver when he attempted to escape on foot.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Brilliant team work with resources from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire when a stolen JCB failed to stop for officers having just been stolen from Derbyshire.

“Vehicle stopped, recovered and offender now in custody. No damage to any vehicle.”