Police are concerned for the safety of this missing Mansfield teenager

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Mansfield area.

Macie Pagini was last seen on Thursday (March 29).

Have you seen Macie? Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

She is described as of slim build and 5ft 4 tall, with shoulder-length dark brown straight hair, a pale complexion and brown eyes.

Her current clothing is unknown.

If you have seen Macie or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 863 of March 29 2019.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, of

Nottinghamshire Police’s Missing Persons Team, said: “We only appeal for the public's help in finding missing people when we are very concerned for their wellbeing and need to urgently find them.

"Sometimes people go missing more than once - even a number of times in quick succession.

"If we appeal a number of times to find people we are just as concerned each time and it is no less important that we find them as soon as possible.

“We greatly appreciate the help people give us in finding people by sharing our social media posts and would reiterate that the only reason they are seeing these posts - no matter how many times they appear - is because we are extremely worried about them.”

READ MORE: DIABETES TRUCK TO TEST MANSFIELD HEALTH LEVELS