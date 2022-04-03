Police appeal to find female missing from Sutton

Have you seen Rhianna Bayley?

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:59 pm

Nottinghamshire Police said tonight, Sunday, April 3, that officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Sutton area yesterday, April 2, at about 1pm.

Rhianna is described as white, of medium build and about 5ft 2in.

She is described as having black hair past her shoulders and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black ripped jeans and black and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Rhianna, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire police on 101, quoting incident number 0279 of April 3, 2022.

