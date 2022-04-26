Police appeal over missing 14-year-old last seen in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information to trace a teenager reported missing from Mansfield.

Spencer Bingham, aged 14, has been reported missing from the Mansfield area.

He was last seen in the car park of Mansfield Superbowl yesterday, April 25, at about 3pm.

Police said he also has links to Nottingham, including Nottingham city centre.

Spencer is described as slim, about 5ft 7in and with browny-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black joggers and black trainers with a white trim.