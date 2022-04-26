Police appeal over missing 14-year-old last seen in Mansfield

Police are ‘concerned for the safety’ of a teenager last seen in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 1:22 pm

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information to trace a teenager reported missing from Mansfield.

Spencer Bingham, aged 14, has been reported missing from the Mansfield area.

He was last seen in the car park of Mansfield Superbowl yesterday, April 25, at about 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Spencer Bingham has been reported missing.

Police said he also has links to Nottingham, including Nottingham city centre.

Spencer is described as slim, about 5ft 7in and with browny-blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black joggers and black trainers with a white trim.

A police spokesman said: “If you have seen Spencer or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of April 25, 2022.”

Read More

Read More
Supermarket Lidl plans new stores in Mansfield and Kirkby - and offers finder's ...
PoliceMansfieldNottingham