Police appeal for help to find missing Sutton man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has disappeared from the Sutton area.

By Ashley Booker
Monday, 21st June 2021, 11:56 am

Officers say Anthony Bunting, 55, was reported missing shortly after 4am on Friday, June 18.

Anthony is described as 6ft 1in tall, has greying hair with a receding hairline and a grey goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded top over a black polo shirt with orange trim and Davanti Tyres livery and black cargo trousers.

Police say Anthony might have a black woolly hat with him.

Anyone who may have seen him or know where he may be, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0147 of 18062021.

Alternatively, if you see Anthony dial 999 immediately.

